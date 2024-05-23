Aigen Investment Management LP Decreases Holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Aigen Investment Management LP decreased its stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 66.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,430 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,773 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 182.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. 98.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Armstrong World Industries Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE AWI opened at $115.58 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.12. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.03 and a 12 month high of $125.56.

Armstrong World Industries Dividend Announcement

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 41.81%. The company had revenue of $326.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AWI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Armstrong World Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AWI

About Armstrong World Industries

(Free Report)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.