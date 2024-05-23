Aigen Investment Management LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

Aigen Investment Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Free Report) (TSE:ERF) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,197 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 7,176 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Enerplus were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its holdings in Enerplus by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 136,728 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 9,633 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Enerplus by 467.8% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 198,611 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 163,632 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Enerplus by 209.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 517,791 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,943,000 after purchasing an additional 350,456 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the 4th quarter worth $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ERF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Enerplus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Enerplus in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $19.07 to $20.09 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.87.

Enerplus Stock Performance

Shares of ERF opened at $20.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.12. Enerplus Co. has a 12-month low of $13.46 and a 12-month high of $20.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (TSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Enerplus had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 33.88%. The company had revenue of $437.10 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enerplus Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Enerplus Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.44%.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores and develops crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

