Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Announces Earnings Results

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $141.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.25 million. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 55.02% and a return on equity of 33.59%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS.

Dorian LPG Stock Performance

Dorian LPG stock opened at $45.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.31. Dorian LPG has a one year low of $22.44 and a one year high of $49.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

Dorian LPG Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Dorian LPG from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, DNB Markets downgraded Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dorian LPG currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.