Aigen Investment Management LP Takes $626,000 Position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Green Brick Partners during the fourth quarter worth $1,095,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners during the fourth quarter worth $866,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 214,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,141,000 after purchasing an additional 9,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 28,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 5,919 shares during the last quarter. 78.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Richard Arthur Costello sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total value of $2,270,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,958,625.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard S. Press acquired 1,474 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.44 per share, with a total value of $84,666.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,440. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Arthur Costello sold 40,000 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total transaction of $2,270,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,116 shares in the company, valued at $2,958,625.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 3,474 shares of company stock worth $188,917 in the last quarter. 44.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Green Brick Partners Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GRBK opened at $54.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 8.70. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.31 and a 1 year high of $61.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.73.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $447.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.44 million. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 17.13%. Green Brick Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 17th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc (NYSE: GRBK), the third largest homebuilder in Dallas-Fort Worth, is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.

