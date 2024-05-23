Aigen Investment Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HOG. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. 85.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.43.

Harley-Davidson Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:HOG opened at $35.38 on Thursday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.43 and a 1-year high of $44.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.48.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 11.03%. Equities analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Harley-Davidson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a $0.1725 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 15.33%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

