Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $620,000 in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Hess Midstream by 36.0% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,728,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107,528 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Hess Midstream by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,167,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,200,000 after acquiring an additional 887,859 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 172.4% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 980,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,574,000 after purchasing an additional 620,779 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,133,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in Hess Midstream by 63.4% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 837,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,410,000 after buying an additional 325,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HESM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hess Midstream from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Hess Midstream from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hess Midstream from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

Hess Midstream Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of HESM stock opened at $35.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.44. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Hess Midstream LP has a fifty-two week low of $26.86 and a fifty-two week high of $36.84.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $355.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.98 million. Hess Midstream had a return on equity of 35.08% and a net margin of 10.18%. Research analysts forecast that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.6516 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.10%.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets and provide fee-based services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

