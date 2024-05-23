CreativeOne Wealth LLC Sells 2,047 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,047 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Certus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Certus Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after buying an additional 23,185 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 605,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,054,000 after buying an additional 86,364 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 893,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,794,000 after buying an additional 100,346 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $834,000. Finally, Northeast Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Northeast Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CMF opened at $56.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.24. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $53.92 and a twelve month high of $58.09.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

