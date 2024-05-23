CreativeOne Wealth LLC Takes $769,000 Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 22,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned 0.11% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Trading Down 0.0 %

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November stock opened at $36.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $731.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.59 and a 200 day moving average of $34.85.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

