Assetmark Inc. Has $8.57 Million Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,847 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $8,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 25,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 7,633 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 38,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 507,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,855,000 after purchasing an additional 26,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BTI opened at $31.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.91. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $34.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

