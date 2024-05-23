CreativeOne Wealth LLC Buys 177 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $348,000. Rockline Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth about $1,982,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after buying an additional 11,065 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1,592.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 414,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,612,000 after buying an additional 389,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AEP. UBS Group downgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.43.

American Electric Power Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $91.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.33. The firm has a market cap of $47.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.50. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.38 and a 1 year high of $93.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

