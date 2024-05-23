Assetmark Inc. Trims Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Assetmark Inc. decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,132 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $10,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Auxier Asset Management boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 12,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 25,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the third quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 31,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,724,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 11.5% during the third quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.1% during the third quarter. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 3,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.1 %

XOM stock opened at $115.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.76. The company has a market cap of $455.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.96. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.