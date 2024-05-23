Assetmark Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,405 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $10,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total transaction of $132,489.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,856.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $156.50 on Thursday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.40 and a 12-month high of $162.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.59. The company has a market capitalization of $62.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.01. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. HSBC raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.02.

Get Our Latest Report on PNC

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.