CreativeOne Wealth LLC Raises Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 833 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Entergy by 157.1% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on ETR. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Entergy from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.45.

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of ETR stock opened at $112.00 on Thursday. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $87.10 and a one year high of $114.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $31.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 17.75%. Entergy’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 45.34%.

Insider Transactions at Entergy

In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total value of $165,345.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,260.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total value of $165,345.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,260.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total transaction of $1,003,284.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,465.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,729 shares of company stock worth $2,395,315. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

