CreativeOne Wealth LLC Increases Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 44.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 15.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 110,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,391,000 after purchasing an additional 14,775 shares during the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in 3M by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 16,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561 shares in the last quarter. MWA Asset Management bought a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $1,723,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in 3M by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,908,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE MMM opened at $100.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $55.71 billion, a PE ratio of -7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.00. 3M has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $106.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17.

3M Cuts Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -47.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $91.13 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.55.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

