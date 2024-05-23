VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Shares Sold by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC trimmed its position in VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 74,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in VIZIO were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of VIZIO in the third quarter worth $63,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of VIZIO in the third quarter worth $95,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of VIZIO in the third quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 18,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 5,703 shares during the last quarter. 66.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on VZIO. TheStreet raised shares of VIZIO from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of VIZIO in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of VIZIO in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.50 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of VIZIO in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of VIZIO in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VIZIO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.77.

VIZIO Stock Performance

VZIO opened at $10.59 on Thursday. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $11.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.62, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.08.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). VIZIO had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $353.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.95 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

VIZIO Profile

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

