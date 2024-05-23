Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 6,175 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Aigen Investment Management LP cut its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,175 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $487,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 588,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,734,000 after acquiring an additional 118,043 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 32,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $455,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 609,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,485,000 after purchasing an additional 37,332 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE TFC opened at $38.45 on Thursday. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $26.57 and a 12 month high of $40.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $51.45 billion, a PE ratio of -29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.01 and its 200 day moving average is $36.19.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -157.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $141,074.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TFC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Truist Financial from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Truist Financial

About Truist Financial

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.