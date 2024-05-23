Aigen Investment Management LP Buys Shares of 59,209 Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 59,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,536,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,582,000 after purchasing an additional 370,734 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Editas Medicine by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 212,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 25,532 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Editas Medicine by 1,183.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 288,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,457,000 after acquiring an additional 265,812 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $635,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 351.1% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 7,355 shares during the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at Editas Medicine
In other Editas Medicine news, CEO Gilmore Neil O’neill sold 77,824 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total value of $733,102.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 327,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,084,767.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gilmore Neil O’neill sold 77,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total transaction of $733,102.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,084,767.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Baisong Mei sold 20,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total value of $191,480.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 141,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,335.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Editas Medicine Stock Down 3.5 %
Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 47.34% and a negative net margin of 239.36%. The company’s revenue was down 88.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.71) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EDIT shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Editas Medicine from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Editas Medicine from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.90.
About Editas Medicine
Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis; and reni-cel, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.
