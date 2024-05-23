Aigen Investment Management LP Buys Shares of 59,209 Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 59,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,536,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,582,000 after purchasing an additional 370,734 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Editas Medicine by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 212,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 25,532 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Editas Medicine by 1,183.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 288,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,457,000 after acquiring an additional 265,812 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $635,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 351.1% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 7,355 shares during the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Editas Medicine

In other Editas Medicine news, CEO Gilmore Neil O’neill sold 77,824 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total value of $733,102.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 327,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,084,767.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gilmore Neil O’neill sold 77,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total transaction of $733,102.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,084,767.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Baisong Mei sold 20,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total value of $191,480.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 141,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,335.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine Stock Down 3.5 %

EDIT stock opened at $5.81 on Thursday. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $11.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.18.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 47.34% and a negative net margin of 239.36%. The company’s revenue was down 88.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.71) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EDIT shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Editas Medicine from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Editas Medicine from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.90.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Editas Medicine

About Editas Medicine

(Free Report)

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis; and reni-cel, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.