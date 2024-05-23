Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New Investment in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,611 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Performance Food Group by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 512 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 50.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 821 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Stock Down 0.8 %

PFGC stock opened at $71.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.64 and a 200-day moving average of $70.29. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $52.92 and a one year high of $78.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The food distribution company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 0.72%. Performance Food Group’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens raised their price target on Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on Performance Food Group from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.14.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

