Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $574,000 in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000. Aigen Investment Management LP owned about 0.08% of A-Mark Precious Metals as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRK. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Matisse Capital bought a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $302,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,129,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,178,000 after purchasing an additional 106,842 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 452,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,681,000 after purchasing an additional 67,452 shares during the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMRK opened at $39.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $897.55 million, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of -0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.76 and its 200-day moving average is $30.62. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.14 and a 1 year high of $42.48.

A-Mark Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 15th. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.54%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Capmk downgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Northland Securities lowered shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. B. Riley downgraded A-Mark Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on A-Mark Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, A-Mark Precious Metals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMRK

Insider Buying and Selling at A-Mark Precious Metals

In related news, Director Jess M. Ravich acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $512,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 143,668 shares in the company, valued at $3,682,210.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jess M. Ravich acquired 20,000 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $512,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 143,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,682,210.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 8,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $220,008.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,510.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,144 shares of company stock worth $2,196,737. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals Profile

(Free Report)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.