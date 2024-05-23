Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires New Stake in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in ICU Medical by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ICU Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $20,669,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in ICU Medical by 681.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 594 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the fourth quarter worth $351,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,335 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,706,000 after acquiring an additional 29,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

ICUI opened at $104.27 on Thursday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.28 and a 1-year high of $196.57. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.10 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.75 and its 200-day moving average is $97.37.

ICU Medical ( NASDAQ:ICUI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.39. ICU Medical had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $587.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.77 million. Equities research analysts predict that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.95, for a total value of $31,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,438.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ICU Medical news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.95, for a total value of $31,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,438.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Daniel Woolson sold 791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total transaction of $77,731.57. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,814.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,562 shares of company stock valued at $2,788,117. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

