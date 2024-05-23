Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases New Holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fox Factory during the 4th quarter worth about $31,429,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Fox Factory by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,136,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,626,000 after purchasing an additional 359,168 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,247,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,089,000. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Fox Factory by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 692,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,617,000 after buying an additional 93,378 shares during the last quarter.

Fox Factory Stock Down 2.1 %

FOXF opened at $45.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.68. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $37.98 and a 1-year high of $117.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.33 and a 200-day moving average of $56.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $333.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.58 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FOXF shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America cut their target price on Fox Factory from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Fox Factory from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Fox Factory from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Fox Factory from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.83.

Fox Factory Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

