Aigen Investment Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 34.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,724 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,417 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Lyft were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Lyft by 685.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,916 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. a16z Perennial Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,588 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 283.4% in the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 5,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lyft alerts:

Lyft Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of LYFT stock opened at $15.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.28 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.65 and its 200 day moving average is $15.10. Lyft, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $20.82.

Insider Activity at Lyft

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 193,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $3,871,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 932,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,688,181.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Lyft news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 193,200 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $3,871,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 932,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,688,181.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 18,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total transaction of $290,123.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 255,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,108,421.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 267,055 shares of company stock worth $5,128,587. Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LYFT. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lyft from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Lyft from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Lyft from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Lyft from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lyft from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.70.

View Our Latest Report on Lyft

About Lyft

(Free Report)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.