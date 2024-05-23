Aigen Investment Management LP Trims Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Aigen Investment Management LP decreased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at $243,511,000. Newport Trust Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,134,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 9,063.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 519,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,216,000 after acquiring an additional 513,364 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the third quarter worth approximately $39,556,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 8.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,484,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $383,519,000 after purchasing an additional 340,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.46.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of ED opened at $95.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.46 and a twelve month high of $98.85. The company has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.34.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.26. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.72%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.