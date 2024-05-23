Aigen Investment Management LP Takes $553,000 Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Roku by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Roku by 3.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Roku by 4.9% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Roku by 1,910.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 213,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,089,000 after acquiring an additional 203,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 184,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,024,000 after acquiring an additional 4,205 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROKU stock opened at $57.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.95. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.94 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 1.69.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.29. Roku had a negative return on equity of 23.81% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $881.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.38) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ROKU. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Roku from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Roku from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down from $81.00) on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 4,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total transaction of $272,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,148,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Charles Collier sold 4,182 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $271,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,810. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $272,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,148,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,474 shares of company stock valued at $1,111,093 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

