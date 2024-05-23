Balentine LLC Has $282,000 Position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 199 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FCNCA. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

FCNCA opened at $1,780.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,647.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,527.61. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,181.71 and a 1 year high of $1,810.03.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $52.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $44.27 by $8.65. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Research analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 188.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.64%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,766.24, for a total transaction of $1,766,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,124,170.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,559.09, for a total value of $935,454.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,842 shares in the company, valued at $7,549,113.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,766.24, for a total transaction of $1,766,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,170.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $6,209,022. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FCNCA shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1,650.00 price target (up previously from $1,600.00) on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,100.00 price objective (up from $1,900.00) on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered First Citizens BancShares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,829.90.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on First Citizens BancShares

About First Citizens BancShares

(Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCNCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.