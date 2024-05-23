Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Raised to $200.00 at KeyCorp

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SNOW. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $246.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective (down previously from $255.00) on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.26.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Snowflake

Snowflake Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $163.29 on Thursday. Snowflake has a twelve month low of $138.40 and a twelve month high of $237.72. The stock has a market cap of $54.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.04 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $157.13 and its 200 day moving average is $180.26.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.86 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total value of $241,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 772,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,504,006.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total value of $241,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 772,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,504,006.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total transaction of $211,739.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,824,446.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,380 shares of company stock worth $9,803,625. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snowflake

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,286,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,439,842,000 after acquiring an additional 297,428 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,008,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,568,000 after acquiring an additional 249,249 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,154,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,235 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,443,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,238,000 after acquiring an additional 610,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth about $838,455,000. 65.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Snowflake

(Get Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.