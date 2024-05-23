Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 844 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,089 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,107 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 5,926 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Teleflex during the fourth quarter worth about $118,665,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 3,760 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Teleflex

In other news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 7,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,665,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TFX shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Teleflex from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $240.00 to $219.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.75.

Teleflex Price Performance

TFX stock opened at $213.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $177.63 and a one year high of $262.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $213.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.20.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical technology company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $737.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.85 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.83%.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

