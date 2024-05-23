Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Acquires Shares of 4,899 MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 4,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 43,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,012,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,599,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 68.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $40.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $34.12 and a 52 week high of $51.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.18. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 325,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total transaction of $13,942,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,098,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,637,576.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 325,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total transaction of $13,942,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,098,778 shares in the company, valued at $261,637,576.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 4,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total value of $178,190.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 333,688 shares of company stock valued at $14,300,967. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on MGM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised MGM Resorts International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.83.

About MGM Resorts International

(Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

