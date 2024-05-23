Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Buys 294 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,042 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXP. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth $1,085,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 89,090 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,071,000 after purchasing an additional 10,514 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,988,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 4.1% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on EXP. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $300.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $238.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.00.

Eagle Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $238.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.35. Eagle Materials Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.03 and a twelve month high of $276.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $258.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.62.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.48). Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 37.31% and a net margin of 21.14%. The business had revenue of $476.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. Eagle Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 16.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Matt Newby sold 2,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total value of $738,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,819 shares in the company, valued at $5,479,841.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

