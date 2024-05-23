CreativeOne Wealth LLC Sells 439 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 155.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,559,000 after buying an additional 25,177 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 44,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,944,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 217.9% during the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 354,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,118,000 after purchasing an additional 243,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,812,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,916,000 after purchasing an additional 404,970 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.37 on Thursday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.85 and a twelve month high of $110.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.28.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.4637 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.