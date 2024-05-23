CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $705,000 Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,680 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 84.9% in the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the third quarter worth $1,048,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 27.3% in the third quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the third quarter worth $20,387,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.1% in the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $283.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $274.71 billion, a PE ratio of 67.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.30. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.68 and a 1-year high of $318.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.68.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.52%.

CRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.61.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.39, for a total transaction of $4,400,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,386,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,927,367,242.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 24,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.08, for a total value of $7,386,762.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.39, for a total transaction of $4,400,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,386,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,927,367,242.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 630,182 shares of company stock valued at $183,257,351. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

