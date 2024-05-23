CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $783,000 Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,366 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $977,443,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 58,829.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,043,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $598,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,281 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 362,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,001,000 after purchasing an additional 169,586 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 933,428 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $414,974,000 after purchasing an additional 149,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,634,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total value of $5,862,199.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,341,742. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total value of $377,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,431,557.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total value of $5,862,199.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,341,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $682.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $330.30 and a one year high of $732.37. The firm has a market cap of $45.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $685.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $612.66.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.35 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.44% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.61 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on URI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on United Rentals from $630.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on United Rentals from $322.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on United Rentals from $793.00 to $796.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on United Rentals from $718.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $600.79.

Get Our Latest Report on United Rentals

United Rentals Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.