LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Shares Sold by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,010 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of LXP Industrial Trust worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 60,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 512,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,081,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 19,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the period. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LXP Industrial Trust stock opened at $8.74 on Thursday. LXP Industrial Trust has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $10.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 219.05 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,300.33%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded LXP Industrial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

