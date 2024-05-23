GW&K Investment Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 136,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 0.14% of Acadia Realty Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,562,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,316,000 after purchasing an additional 118,807 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,682,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,594,000 after buying an additional 54,996 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,361,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,126,000 after buying an additional 16,812 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,414,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 209,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Acadia Realty Trust

In other news, VP Richard Hartmann sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total value of $427,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John J. Gottfried sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $211,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,364. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Hartmann sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total value of $427,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Acadia Realty Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of AKR stock opened at $16.81 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Acadia Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $12.37 and a twelve month high of $17.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.41.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.27). Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.39% and a net margin of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $91.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Acadia Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 900.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Acadia Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

