iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Purchased by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 495.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,461 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DVY. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 111,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $832,000. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DVY opened at $124.47 on Thursday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $102.66 and a 12-month high of $125.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.9976 dividend. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

