GW&K Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,805 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $2,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFSC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 263.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 14.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 33.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claris Advisors LLC MO raised its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 5,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Enterprise Financial Services from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Enterprise Financial Services from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Enterprise Financial Services Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of EFSC stock opened at $39.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a fifty-two week low of $32.97 and a fifty-two week high of $46.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.99.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $149.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.04 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.41%.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

