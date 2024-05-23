Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Shares Sold by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Chord Energy worth $4,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRD. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Chord Energy by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Chord Energy by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,273,000 after buying an additional 14,717 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chord Energy by 211.3% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 21,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 14,815 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Chord Energy by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 69,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,208,000 after purchasing an additional 15,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $417,000. 97.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on CHRD. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $178.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $230.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.50.

Chord Energy Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Chord Energy stock opened at $177.68 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.94. Chord Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $142.02 and a 12-month high of $190.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.07.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.87 million. Chord Energy had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 16.57%. Chord Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chord Energy Co. will post 22.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a $2.94 dividend. This represents a $11.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.46%.

About Chord Energy

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

