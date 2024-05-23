7,881 Shares in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Bought by Quest Partners LLC

Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MGEE. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in MGE Energy by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,229,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,906,000 after buying an additional 60,190 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in MGE Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 759,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,887,000 after buying an additional 7,085 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in MGE Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 378,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,401,000 after buying an additional 5,544 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in MGE Energy by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,450,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in MGE Energy by 10.5% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 59,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,042,000 after buying an additional 5,593 shares in the last quarter. 52.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MGE Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MGEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered MGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised MGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James G. Berbee purchased 458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $82.16 per share, for a total transaction of $37,629.28. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,006. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

MGE Energy Trading Down 2.4 %

MGEE opened at $80.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.09. MGE Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $61.94 and a one year high of $83.27.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.06). MGE Energy had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $164.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.55 million. Analysts predict that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

MGE Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.428 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.51%.

About MGE Energy

(Free Report)

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.