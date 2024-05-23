Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Bought by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $4,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 136.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Knight-Swift Transportation

In related news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total transaction of $112,480.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,836.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:KNX opened at $47.10 on Thursday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.55 and a 12-month high of $60.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.08.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 95.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KNX. Stephens dropped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.38.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

(Free Report)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Featured Articles

