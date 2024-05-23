GW&K Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Free Report) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,640,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428,968 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 1.74% of Arcutis Biotherapeutics worth $5,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,066,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633,907 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 5,034,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,733,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 769.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 521,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 461,469 shares in the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd boosted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 309,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 145,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 12.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 237,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 27,170 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ARQT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

In other news, insider Masaru Matsuda sold 3,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $41,811.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 190,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,514.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Larry Todd Edwards sold 7,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $68,607.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 140,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,432.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Masaru Matsuda sold 3,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $41,811.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 190,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,514.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ARQT stock opened at $9.92 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.51. The company has a current ratio of 9.89, a quick ratio of 9.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $13.17.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $49.57 million during the quarter. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 197.28% and a negative net margin of 204.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.31) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

