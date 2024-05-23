GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 1,969 Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,969 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Walker & Dunlop worth $6,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 4,480.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 397,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,484,000 after acquiring an additional 388,478 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 4th quarter valued at $40,059,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 960.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 201,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,951,000 after buying an additional 182,401 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 7,867.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 73,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,155,000 after buying an additional 72,539 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the third quarter worth about $3,644,000. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on WD. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Walker & Dunlop Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:WD opened at $98.73 on Thursday. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.51 and a twelve month high of $113.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.67.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.36. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $228.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Walker & Dunlop Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is presently 94.89%.

Insider Activity at Walker & Dunlop

In other news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 4,533 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total value of $441,196.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,227 shares in the company, valued at $898,063.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 4,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total value of $441,196.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,227 shares in the company, valued at $898,063.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory Florkowski sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.45, for a total transaction of $385,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,978.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,699 shares of company stock worth $2,713,728. Corporate insiders own 5.47% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. It operates through three segments: Capital Markets, Servicing & Asset Management, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

