GW&K Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

GW&K Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,424 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $6,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIGI. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 12.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Brenda M. Hall sold 2,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.88, for a total value of $278,040.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,112,904.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $97.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.00. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.55. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $92.06 and a one year high of $109.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.55). Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.17.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

