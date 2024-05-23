GW&K Investment Management LLC Takes $7.09 Million Position in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU)

GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 301,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,091,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 0.36% of Atmus Filtration Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 193.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,077,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,456,000 after purchasing an additional 710,540 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 73.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,664,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,712,000 after purchasing an additional 705,018 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the third quarter worth $2,921,000. Tweedy Browne Co LLC acquired a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the third quarter worth $2,756,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the third quarter worth $2,606,000. 32.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATMU. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Northland Securities upgraded Atmus Filtration Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Atmus Filtration Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Atmus Filtration Technologies stock opened at $29.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.44. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.21 and a 52 week high of $33.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $426.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.18 million. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 314.52% and a net margin of 10.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

