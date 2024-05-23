GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $8.45 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 6,985.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 205,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 202,587 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 397.1% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

VWO stock opened at $44.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $44.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.19.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

