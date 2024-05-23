GW&K Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,312 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Hillenbrand worth $10,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,130,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,723,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Hillenbrand by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hillenbrand Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:HI opened at $44.36 on Thursday. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.19 and a 12-month high of $53.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.66 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.37.

Hillenbrand Dividend Announcement

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $785.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.222 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hillenbrand news, VP Nicholas R. Farrell sold 8,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total transaction of $401,644.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,536.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Nicholas R. Farrell sold 8,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $401,644.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,536.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Leo Kulmaczewski acquired 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.10 per share, for a total transaction of $37,890.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 1,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,400.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 6,537 shares of company stock worth $278,193. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hillenbrand Profile

(Free Report)

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Featured Stories

