Orchid Reaches Market Capitalization of $97.57 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 23rd. Over the last week, Orchid has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. Orchid has a market cap of $97.57 million and approximately $9.56 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid token can now be bought for about $0.0996 or 0.00000145 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00009260 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00011239 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001457 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $69,154.80 or 1.00743198 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00011559 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000068 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.84 or 0.00114859 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00006686 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars.

