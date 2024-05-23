Quest Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO)

Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 35,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000. Quest Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Portillo’s as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Portillo’s by 1,493.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Portillo’s during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Portillo’s during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Portillo’s during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its holdings in Portillo’s by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Portillo’s stock opened at $10.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $737.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.86. Portillo’s Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.93 and a 1-year high of $23.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.88.

Portillo’s ( NASDAQ:PTLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $165.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.90 million. Portillo’s had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Portillo’s Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on PTLO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Portillo’s from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Portillo’s from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Portillo’s from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Portillo’s in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.17.

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.

