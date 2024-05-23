Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ) Shares Sold by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,026 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Esquire Financial were worth $9,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Esquire Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,706 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 5.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Esquire Financial by 156.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 10,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Esquire Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

Esquire Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ESQ opened at $47.90 on Thursday. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $41.12 and a one year high of $54.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.44 and a 200-day moving average of $48.21. The company has a market capitalization of $397.09 million, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.77.

Esquire Financial Announces Dividend

Esquire Financial ( NASDAQ:ESQ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. Esquire Financial had a net margin of 31.50% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The company had revenue of $29.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.04 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Esquire Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ESQ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Esquire Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Esquire Financial from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Insider Transactions at Esquire Financial

In other news, Director Selig Zises sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.84, for a total value of $598,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,730,044.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Esquire Financial Profile

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

