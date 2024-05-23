NFT (NFT) Price Reaches $0.0185

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 23rd. One NFT token can now be purchased for about $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT has a total market capitalization of $683,556.13 and approximately $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NFT has traded up 1.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NFT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00009260 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00011239 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001457 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,154.80 or 1.00743198 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00011559 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000068 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.84 or 0.00114859 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00006686 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000055 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.