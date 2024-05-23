Hedera (HBAR) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $4.02 Billion

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 23rd. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000164 BTC on exchanges. Hedera has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion and $64.27 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hedera has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.01 or 0.00056828 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00011366 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00018232 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00012343 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00003499 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00007865 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Hedera Profile

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,749,981,467 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 35,749,981,467.198975 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.11463115 USD and is up 0.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 267 active market(s) with $61,860,749.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

